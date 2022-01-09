Chaffee organization helps community with food, other items

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - People in one southeast Missouri community were able to get a free nice meal on Saturday.

The Chaffee Community Care Portal put together a hundred meals to help feed people in their community.

The group of a dozen friends raised the money and bought the food to cook and supply out to individuals from the General Baptist Church in Chaffee.

“We are delivering today 100 meals to home bound individuals here in Chaffee,” Dena Milz said. “With the weather and the cold, it’s definitely a blessing here for those folks as well as us today to be able to do that.”

Milz said feeding others all started when she had some extra food and some kids came by to grab it because they were hungry.

“It started with the kids,” Milz said. “I had no idea that there were so many kids that live so close to me that depended on that meal from school.”

They not only give out food, but also other items that are donated through them like clothing, coats, formula, and more.

If you would like more information or to help out to volunteer or donate, you can go to their Facebook page here or call 573-212-0497.

