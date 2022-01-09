Benefit dinner to support 13-year-old boy

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A benefit dinner in Scott City is supporting a 13-year-old boy after a recent heart surgery.

The Eisleben Lutheran Church had set up a spaghetti dinner on Sunday to help with medical expenses that have accumulated after Jayden Hennecke had his fourth heart surgery.

Jayden and his mother Alisha said they are thankful for all the support from everyone and the support they’ve had while he has been going through all of this.

“It’s definitely shown the support,” Alisha Hennecke said. “We’ve kind of struggled over the past couple of months. This was unexpected, so it kind of just hit us all at once around Christmas time so this means a lot that we have our community has come together and been there for us.”

With this latest surgery, they felt they would have had more time to get ready for it.

“This one was a big one,” Alisha said. “We kind of didn’t expect it. He grew a lot over the summer so he just wore down real fast. We weren’t expecting it to be this soon that he was going to have to have this one (surgery), so it kind of hit us by surprise.”

Jayden was born with tetralogy of fallot which is a rare condition caused by heart defects at birth.

