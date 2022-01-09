At-home COVID-19 tests put to a pause

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At the beginning of the new year, reorders for at home for Covid-19 test were put to a standstill, despite omicron surging across the nation.

This sign at a Heartland pharmacy shows what most pharmacies are dealing with right now. They’re sold out of at-home Covid-19 tests.

While supply is low, people I spoke with tell me they used them over the holidays.

“Yes, three times,” Oscar Davis said.

“At least 3. I have 3 little kids, so it was just more convenient to do it at home instead of having to go in and take everybody inside to a clinic,” Paige Statler said.

While more people turn to at-home covid-19 tests, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reports there’s a shipping backlog.

The state paused its option to request free, at-home test kits to be shipped to your home until Jan. 12.

According to the DHSS, “Missouri has received no new supply from Abbott in the last two weeks and was not notified of a pause from the manufacturer until DHSS inquired this week. All states are experiencing a similar situation.”

“The convenience outweighs having to go in and be exposed to other things,” Statler said

Meanwhile, shelves are clearing at stores that still have at home tests like here at Walmart in Jackson.

Others said they would rather leave testing to professionals.

“It’s their job and I prefer them to do it. And I know it done right,” Davis said.

Starting Jan. 12, you can order free at-home Covid-19 tests to be shipped to your home from the DHSS. But only a certain number of tests will be available every day this month.

If the website says the limit has been reached, check back the next day.

