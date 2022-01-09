Heartland Votes
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot, and several horses were killed in Yazoo County on Friday.

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at a local horse track on Thomas Road between Vaughn and Pickens.

Authorities transported the two victims to two local hospitals. One was taken to Merit Health in Madison, while the other was taken to UMMC in Jackson.

According to Sheriff, one of the victims is in critical condition, and the other is stable.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Yazoo County Sheriff Department at (662) 746-5611 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

