122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, January 9.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, January 9.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 5
  • 5-11 years - 10
  • 12-17 years - 12
  • 18-64 years - 85
  • 65 and up - 10

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 396
  • Released from isolation - 5054
  • Deaths - 83

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Jan.10 and Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

