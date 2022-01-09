122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, January 9.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 5

5-11 years - 10

12-17 years - 12

18-64 years - 85

65 and up - 10

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 396

Released from isolation - 5054

Deaths - 83

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Jan.10 and Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.