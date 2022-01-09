122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, January 9.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 5
- 5-11 years - 10
- 12-17 years - 12
- 18-64 years - 85
- 65 and up - 10
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 396
- Released from isolation - 5054
- Deaths - 83
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Jan.10 and Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
