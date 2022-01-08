Heartland Votes
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris sorting tutorial

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has provided a video tutorial on the sorting and stacking of tornado debris.

Residents of the tornado corridor in Mayfield and Graves County can help speed the debris pick-up process by following specific guidelines for debris clearing and sorting activities.

The video discusses placing debris near the curb and separating various types of debris into vegetative, household, and appliance categories to assist with the efficiency of the removal process.

The video is available here.

All information shared through the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center will be shared through the Graves County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

