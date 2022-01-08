Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 271 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as of Friday, January 7.
The newly reported deaths include a man in his 80′s in Johnson County, a man in his 60′s in Massac County and a woman in her 60′s in Massac County.
The health department also reported 218 newly recovered cases.
As of Friday, there are a total of 747 active cases of the virus in the Southern Seven region.
The Southern Seven region currently has 193 deaths total.
