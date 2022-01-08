Heartland Votes
“The Green Bear Project” promoting efforts to stop child abuse

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community leaders are stepping into local classrooms to put an end to child abuse.

“We are actually making a difference in our community and the community that I’ve lived in for almost my whole entire life,” Mia Ponder said.

Ponder was a child when she was introduced to the Green Bear Project, a program to educate communities about child abuse.

Today, she’s on the other side teaching students the dangers and signs of child abuse.

“In every class I have make the kids all look at me and say, ‘sexual abuse or assault is not your fault. I that has happened to you, trust me it is not your fault. You need help and you deserve help,’” Ponder said.

The Project travels to classes, Pre-K to 8th grade, all across SEMO.

Alix Gasser is a part of the Green Bear Project, and she said students are open to different activities

“Pre-k through 5th grade we’re using puppets, they’re stickers, there are kind of some games that go along with that,” Gasser said.

As students get older, they have deeper conversations.

“We talk about healthy relationships. We talk about harassment, online safety, and we go through kind of the different aspects of that,” Gasser said.

Gasser and Ponder recommended parents shave these conversations with their children at home. There are tips on the website, so you can help stop a perpetrator.

“We’ve also learned that perpetrators are usually repeat offenders. So, if we can tell kids early, and kids feel comfortable telling an adult about the abuse that occurred, we can stop that perpetrator,” Gasser said.

Ponder said it’s always a joy to see children learning this information and using it.

“I get to help take my experience from what I had and incorporate it with how I now teach,” Ponder said.

You can visit https://www.greenbearmo.org/ for tips on how your child to recognize and speak up against abuse.

