First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of SE MO and SW IL until noon today. Moisture is returning rapidly from the south this morning over the very cold surface. This could result in patchy light freezing drizzle or mist until air temps rise above freezing…which may not occur for several hours. If dew points rise quickly enough there could be some moisture condensation as well. All of this could result in some glazing and slick travel for much of the region until late morning. By afternoon it will be a bit above freezing but breezy, damp and cold. Rain will increase late today into tonight as a cold front approaches. Elevated thunderstorms could result in some heavy downpours and rapid runoff….especially in areas that still have snow cover.

Rain ends NW to SE Sunday morning as a strong cold front moves through. There could be a few snowflakes, but nothing significant expected to hinder travel. Partial clearing is possible by afternoon but it will be cold and breezy with temps falling from the 40s into the 30s. The work week will start off cold and mostly sunny, with a gradual warming trend for the second half of the week. A minor weather system could bring isolated showers about Wednesday….but the next more significant system looks to be a chance of rain with a cold front about Friday night or next Saturday morning.

