First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A wet night in store for the region as a lot of moisture moves in from the southwest. Heavy showers and elevated thunderstorms could drop heavy downpours, which could cause runoff issues in areas with lingering snow and ice. An inch or two of rain is possible by Sunday morning, at which point the rain will push off to the southeast as colder and drier north winds move in behind a morning cold front. Morning temps in the 40s will drop into the 30s in the afternoon, with blustery north winds. A few sprinkles or flurries may occur behind the front as well, but some sunshine may break through by afternoon. Sunday night will be breezy and much colder again, with lows below 20 again over much of the area.

The week ahead is looking mainly peaceful and not too far off of seasonal norms. Monday and Tuesday will be mainly clear and chilly but not too windy. On Wednesday a weak upper system will bring some clouds and maybe a shower…but by Thursday it will be mainly sunny again. Out next more significant weather system looks to arrive from the west late in the week. Rain will develop west to east on Friday into Friday night….ending Saturday morning as a cold front brings more dry and colder air for the weekend. There could be a brief changeover to snow before precip ends on Saturday morning but at this point this is not looking like a significant winter threat.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.