First Alert: Freezing showers could cause slick travel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois until noon today.

Moisture is returning rapidly from the south this morning. This could result in light freezing drizzle or mist until air temperatures rise above freezing which may not occur for several hours.

If dew points rise quickly enough there could be some moisture condensation as well.

This could cause some glazing and slick travel for much of the region until late morning.

Brian Alworth says by the afternoon it will be a bit above freezing but breezy, damp and cold.

Rain will increase late today into tonight as a cold front approaches.

Elevated thunderstorms could result in some heavy downpours and rapid runoff, especially in those areas that still have snow cover.

The rain will end northwest to southeast Sunday morning as a strong cold front moves forward.

There could be a few snowflakes, but nothing significant expected to hinder travel.

Partial clearing is possible by afternoon, but it will be cold and breezy with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s.

The work week will start off cold and mostly sunny, with a gradual warming trend for the second half of the week.

A minor weather system could bring isolated showers around Wednesday.

The next significant system looks to be a chance of rain with a cold front around Friday night or next Saturday morning.

