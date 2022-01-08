Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges. A message was left seeking comment with his lawyers.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by the Rust family.
Rex Rust, businessman, community leader, passes away at age 52
Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 open in Pemiscot, New Madrid Counties after numerous crashes; drivers urged to use extra caution
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
The fire started a home in the East Sawyer Road and KY 1241 area.
Crews battle house fire, exploding propane tanks
A beautiful winter scene in the Heartland after Thursday's snowfall.
First Alert: Rain likely this weekend

Latest News

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge
The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence