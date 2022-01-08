Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 open in Pemiscot, New Madrid Counties after numerous crashes; drivers urged to use extra caution
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says as we head through the evening hours, many areas will see...
First Alert: Black ice may form on roads overnight
Gregory Hopkins was arrested in Los Angeles, Calif. in connection with a Carbondale murder...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in Los Angeles in connection with Carbondale murder
The Rackley family in happier times.
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital
Route 3 between Ware and Reynoldsville in Union County was closed to traffic Wednesday night...
Driver killed in crash involving tanker truck on Rte. 3 in Union County

Latest News

Community leaders are stepping into local classrooms to put an end to child abuse
Green Bear Project
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
Community leaders are stepping into local classrooms to put an end to child abuse.
“The Green Bear Project” promoting efforts to stop child abuse
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule