Two charged in home invasion, battery, kidnapping in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Sunday, Jan. 2, Carbondale Officers responded to the 600 block of West Mill Street for reports of a kidnapping.

During the course of the investigation, officers located the victim safe in Murphysboro and in need of serious medical treatment. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.

The investigation revealed Justin D. Carr, 39, of Carbondale, and another suspect, later identified as Jalyn A. Rush, 22 of Lexington, IL, forced entry into the residence and battered the victim.

They then took the victim, who was an acquaintance by force, to another location where the victim was battered.

The victim was eventually able to escape the suspects and flee to safety.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, both of the suspects were located and arrested without any additional incidents.

Carr and Rush are facing Home Invasion, Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Battery charges.

Additional charges against Carr and Rush may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Carr and Rush were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

