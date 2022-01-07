Heartland Votes
Two brothers die trying to stay warm during power outage in Maryland

By WJLA staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - Two brothers died Monday trying to stay warm during a power outage in Maryland. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Grieving relatives say with no power in their house for more than 24 hours, brothers Carlos and Luis Carranza had gotten so cold during the Monday snowstorm they set up a generator in their living room to power space heaters. They were found dead in the home the next night.

Their uncle, Nelson Herrera, shared photos of his nephews and his grief with WJLA.

“He come back home and try to sleep and just died,” Hererra said. “It’s really hard.”

In a forest where normal utility trucks can’t go, a tree came down on power lines, causing the outages, according to Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO).

The company says it has about 170,000 total customers. On Monday, 45,000 of them were without power.

“The combination of the heavy wet snow weighing down tree branches has been the primary culprit,” SMECO spokesman Tom Dennison said.

Wells Court in Waldorf, Maryland was one of those places where the outage lingered. At least one family stayed in a hotel and stopped by their house to check in.

“We haven’t had any power since Monday, probably around 2, 1 or 2 in the afternoon. We’re surviving,” the homeowner said.

Dennison said it was all hands on deck for utility crews until power was restored.

“We care about getting the service back on and we’re getting to it as quick as we can,” he said.

