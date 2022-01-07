Heartland Votes
Shawnee Community College announces upcoming COVID-19 booster, vaccine clinic

(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College announced today that the SCC Anna Extension Center will be hosting a free vaccination and booster clinic in partnership with IEMA/IDPH on Tuesday, January 11.

The clinic will be open to SCC students, employees, and local community members from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Anna Extension Center is located at 1150 E. Vienna St. Anna, Ill.

Appointments can be made by visiting the IDPH website.

For more information call the SCC Anna Extension at 618.833.3399 or visit shawneecc.edu.

