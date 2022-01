NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Belmont Bruins secured a 1-0 record in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) after a 102-62 win against Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night.

The Redhawks OVC record fell to 1-2 after the loss.

SEMO will take on Tennessee State next on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m.

