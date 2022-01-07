Saluki Con 2022 rescheduled due to COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale has rescheduled Saluki Con 2022 due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases around the world.

The fourth edition of the popular event is now going to be a one-day show from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Student Center.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 15 to 16, the date has been changed in the interest of public health and safety, but plans still include panels, gaming, a cosplay contest, artists, vendors, virtual reality, an escape room, workshops, demonstrations and much more.

The new date falls during Easter weekend.

Tickets already purchased for Saluki Con will be valid; however, the price is dropping to $15, so those who have already bought tickets can obtain a $5 refund through EventBrite.

Tickets for the new date are also available for purchase here.

Those who have bought tickets but are unable to attend on April 16 may obtain refunds by visiting the EventBrite site. All SIU students can get in free with their student ID.

