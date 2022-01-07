Rex Rust, businessman, community leader, passes away at age 52

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau resident Rex Rust of Rust Communications passed away Thursday at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

Rust Communications are operators of multiple newspapers, including the Southeast Missourian.

Rex served as co-president with his brother, Jon.

“It has been a difficult year grieving for a brother and sister-in-law as he struggled against cancer,” said Jon K. Rust, co-president of Rust Communications and publisher of the Southeast Missourian. “But throughout, as was his character, Rex sought to make other people laugh. His devotion to Sherry and his celebration of friends has always been remarkable, and it was uplifting to see his affection returned to him over these last months in many, many beautiful ways. Thank you to all who reached out to him -- in letters, videos, messages and prayers. It was meaningful. Rex, more so than anything else, was fun to be around, and he will be missed profoundly.”

Born Sept. 12, 1969, he was the youngest child of Gary Wayne and Wendy Kurka Rust.

Rex attended Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts.

There he was given the Tom Ashley Award for the school’s top football player and served as captain of the Academy’s football, basketball baseball teams.

Rust attended Harvard University and graduated Cum Laude in 1992 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

He met Sherry L. Mills, his future wife, in February of 1998 while in Richmond, Virginia working with private equity firm Colonnade Capital.

Rust returned to Cape Girardeau in 2000 and served as co-president of Rust Communications.

He held positions of leadership in multiple local organizations in Cape Girardeau:

Cape Chamber of Commerce Board (President 2004)

Southeast Missouri State University Athletic Boosters Board (President 2003)

Old Town Cape Board

La Croix United Methodist Church (chairman of the finance committee)

American Press Institute Board

Inland Press Association Board (President 2012)

Page Cooperative Board

Division of Youth Services Board for the state of Missouri

Big Brothers Big Sisters ABC Board

Boy Scouts of America Board

St. Louis Young Presidents Organization (member)

La Croix United Methodist Church (prison ministries)

Services for Rex Rust will be announced when they are finalized.

