Rain likely over the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was a very cold day across the Heartland even with wall to wall sunshine. For this evening temperatures will fall into the teens across most of the area. Lows will occur shortly after midnight in the lower teens north to upper teens south and slowly warm towards daybreak.

Saturday we will become cloudy and showers will develop during the afternoon hours. There may be a brief period of freezing drizzle early but at this time we are not expecting major travel issues. Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the day. High temperatures will be reached in the early evening hours ranging form the upper 30s far north to the middle 40ws south.

Showers and storms will be likely across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few of these storms could produce very heavy rain and small hail. Localized flooding is possible, especially across our southeastern counties where heavier snow fell early this week. Drier and colder air will move into the area Sunday afternoon.

