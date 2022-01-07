Murray State University to join Missouri Valley Conference
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers will be the 11th member of the Missouri Valley Conference beginning July 1, 2022.
During a special meeting, the Murray State University Board of Regents accepted the invitation from the MVC.
The meeting was held at Wells Hall.
There will be a community event to celebrate the entry into the MVC.
It will be held at the CFSB Center Monday, Jan. 10.
