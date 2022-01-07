Murray State University to join Missouri Valley Conference

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers will be the 11th member of the Missouri Valley Conference beginning July 1, 2022.

During a special meeting, the Murray State University Board of Regents accepted the invitation from the MVC.

The meeting was held at Wells Hall.

There will be a community event to celebrate the entry into the MVC.

It will be held at the CFSB Center Monday, Jan. 10.

