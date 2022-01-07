Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri site ‘not accepting new orders’ for at-home COVID-19 test kits until Jan. 12

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers free test kits shipped to your home.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers free test kits shipped to your home.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you were hoping to order an at-home COVID-19 test kit from the state of Missouri, you’ll have to wait.

Orders will not resume until next Wednesday, Jan. 12, according to a website supported through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

When you head to the Missouri DHSS website to request an at-home test kit, you get redirected to another link and the following message shows:

“Due to high demand and shipping constraints, we will not be accepting new orders until January 12, or until further notice. Our lab will continue to process incoming samples as usual. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and encourage you to consider other testing options available to you if needed.”

Once at-home testing kits become available, the state plans to set a daily limit for test orders. If you try to place an order and the site says “the limit has been reached,” officials ask you to check back the next day for updates.

To find other opportunities for a COVID-19 test near you, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: State of Missouri says demand too high for its at-home COVID-19 test kits

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says as we head through the evening hours, many areas will see...
First Alert: Black ice may form on roads overnight
Gregory Hopkins was arrested in Los Angeles, Calif. in connection with a Carbondale murder...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in Los Angeles in connection with Carbondale murder
The Rackley family in happier times.
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital
Route 3 between Ware and Reynoldsville in Union County was closed to traffic Wednesday night...
Driver killed in crash involving tanker truck on Rte. 3 in Union County

Latest News

The search is over for a missing 12-year-old boy in Livingston County.
Missing 12-year-old boy in Livingston County found safe
FEMA says it will open locations when it is safe to do so.
FEMA closes KY disaster recovery centers due to severe weather
Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Snowplows were out in full force today clearing the roads to keep everyone safe.
Plowing through the snow in Cape Girardeau