IDPH: Over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois this past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable...
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 444 deaths since Dec. 31.(Associated Press)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 444 deaths since December 31, 2021.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since Dec. 31, laboratories have reported 1,322,127 tests for a total of 45,992,122.

As of last night, 7,096 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with Covid-19. 

Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 639 patients with Covid-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 31, 2021 to January 6, 2022 is 15.2%. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 31, 2021 to January 6, 2022 is 18.5%.

IDPH says a total of 19,535,937 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,098 doses. 

Since December 31, 2021, 294,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

Of Illinois’ total population, 73% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 40% boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, click here. 

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found here.

