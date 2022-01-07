Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson signs executive order consolidating MO early childhood advisory groups

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-1, establishing Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council.(Governor Mike Parson/Twitter)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 22-1 to consolidate Missouri’s early childhood advisory groups into one with the creation of the Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council.

“Last year, we streamlined services to Missouri’s children and families by consolidating the state’s fragmented early childhood programs into the Office of Childhood,” Governor Parson said. “This year, we are further cutting bureaucracy, streamlining processes, and increasing the efficiency of state government with this Executive Order.

Currently, the two early childhood advisory groups with unique memberships are the State Interagency Coordinating Council and the Missouri Coordinating Board for Early Childhood (CBEC).

“By moving multiple advisory groups into one, we can improve the overall effectiveness of the state’s early childhood services and increase support to Missouri families,” Gov. Parson said.

CBEC’s primary purpose was to coordinate early childhood programs and services between DHSS, DSS, and DESE prior to the creation of the Office of Childhood.

With the integration of the state’s early childhood programs into one office, CBEC is no longer necessary.

Executive Order 22-1 designates the federally mandated activities of CBEC to the Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council, whose membership will be shared with the State Interagency Coordinating Council.

This action effectively establishes one early childhood advisory group with the ability to fulfill all necessary federal requirements.

For more information and to view Executive Order 22-1, click here.

