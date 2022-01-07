First Alert Friday Forecast

After the coldest morning of the winter thus far, a gradual warming trend will start today as high pressure moves overhead and then off to the east tonight and Saturday. Skies look to be partly cloudy and winds will be much lighter today, but official highs will still be below freezing thanks in part to lingering snow cover. However, there should be quite a bit of melting on roadways, parking lots, etc thanks to more sunshine. This could re-freeze tonight however, as temps dip back below freezing.

The weekend is looking warmer but wetter. Strong south winds will blow in warmer and more humid air on Saturday, resulting in cloudy, chilly, breezy and wet weather. There is a concern about some patchy freezing drizzle or light freezing rain during the morning before temps slowly climb above freezing in the afternoon. Rain will become heavier Saturday night before tapering off and ending behind a cold front on Sunday. Another shot of cold, cry air moves in for the start of next week before temps begin to moderate by mid-week.

