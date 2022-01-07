Heartland Votes
First Alert: Bitter wind chills; black ice possible

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - Bitter cold temperatures have moved into the Heartland.

Wake-up temps are in the single digits and lower teens.

The wind chill factor will make some locations feel sub-zero.

Some schools have called off classes or switched to remote learning today because of the bitter cold and slick roads caused by Thursday’s snowfall.

Closings can be found here.

Snow and icy patches could remain an issue for this morning’s commute. Black ice is possible.

If you are traveling this morning, you can check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

This afternoon will be sunny and very cold.

Highs will only reach the low to mid 20s.

Temps will drop back into the teens tonight.

Slick travel conditions will remain for some locations.

The Heartland will be warmer this weekend.

Highs will be back near average in the low 40s.

Rain moves in later on Saturday and continues through the first half of Sunday.

Next week starts off cool and warm up mid-week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

