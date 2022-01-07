Heartland Votes
FEMA closes KY disaster recovery centers due to severe weather

FEMA says it will open locations when it is safe to do so.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to the severe winter weather threat, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and FEMA have determined that all Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Friday, Jan. 7.

The weather threat is expected to affect the area until Friday, Jan. 7.

The Recovery Centers will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

