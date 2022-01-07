Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department was notified January 6, 2022 of 106 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for Coronavirus.(generic)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 7.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female: One girl under the age of 10, three in their teens, 11 in their 20′s, nine in their 30′s, five in their 40′s, seven in their 50′s, six in their 60′s, one in their 70′s, two in their 80′s
  • Male: One under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, nine in their teens, six in their 20′s, three in their 30′s, three in their 40′s, one in their 50′s, one in their 60′s

Gallatin County

  • Female: One under the age of 10, one in their teens, two in their 40′s
  • Male: One in their teens, one in their 80′s

White County

  • Female: Three in their teens, two in their 20′s, three in their 30′s, two in their 40′s, five in their 50′s, two in their 60′s, one in their 70′s
  • Male: Two under the age of 5, one in their teens, two in their 20′s, one in their 30′s, one in their 40′s, one in their 50′s, four in their 60′s

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 5,706 positive cases, including 77 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,565 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,076 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

