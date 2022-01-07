Deputies respond to series of snow-related crashes in Calloway County

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a record number of snow-related crashes on Thursday, January 6.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., deputies responded to a series of 16 crashes.

Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight stated this the largest number of vehicle crashes in a single day.

The next highest day is February 7, 2011, which also involved slick and snow covered roadways.

Most of the crashes on Thursday were on Highway 641. Deputies responded to 10 wrecks on the highway. One of the crashes was head-on, but most on Highway 641 involved single vehicles that hit an embankment.

Other crashes reported were two on Highway 121 south, an overturned vehicle on Highway 80, a two-vehicle crash on Peeler Road, a driver hit a tree on Roosevelt Road and a driver crashed into an embankment.

There were injuries reported in two of the crashes. Sheriff Knight said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Kentucky State Police assisted with the crash scenes.

“Though we take an oath to serve and protect, responding to collisions involving people unnecessarily on the roadways increases the danger to my deputies and other first responders,” said Knight in a released statement. “Please stay off the roadways when driving conditions are hazardous, for your safety as well as the safety of all first responders.”

