Crews battle house fire, exploding propane tanks

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to a house fire in Graves County on Friday, January 7.

The fire started a home in the East Sawyer Road and KY 1241 area.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the family made it out of the home safely, but several propane tanks inside the house were exploding.

The sheriff’s office said there was no cause for alarm.

In addition to the possible danger from the exploding propane tanks, firefighters had to battle bitter cold temperatures with a wind chill in the teens to sub-zero.

January 7, 2022 @ 4:35 AM The Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting with a structure fire in the area of East Sawyer... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 7, 2022

