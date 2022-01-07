Cape Girardeau City employees move in to new city hall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After more than 80 years, Cape Girardeau City Hall has a new home. The new building actually preserved two historic buildings downtown, the Common Pleas Courthouse and the the old Carnegie Library.

”Were super excited about this new city hall facility.”

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner tells me after many years of planning and developing.

She’s happy to finally see the completion of Cape’s new city hall.

“After you put so much effort and passion into something to finally see it come to fruition and we’ve got half of us moved over here now and were working on getting the rest of us moved in and it’s just fantastic to see it all come to light,” said Mehner.

The 12 million dollar project, first announced back in 2019, helped save the 168-year-old courthouse.

Mehner tells me this new facility will accommodate all of the community’s needs.

“Our old building didn’t have an elevator and so it was difficult for people with handicap to get to the second floor or mobility issues,” Mehner said.

With more space and easy access, Mehner says the new location is a fresh start to new beginnings.

“One of my favorite things about this building is we respect our history with the common place courthouse and the Carnegie Library. So were honoring our past but we also have this wonderful addition in the middle that looks to the future and so I think that’s a special combination and its gonna serve us well for decades to come,” said Mehner.

The first city council meeting will be held right here in the new city hall building on Monday.

