Bitterly Cold Friday

Mostly clear skies Friday morning with bitterly cold temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chill will make some area feel sub-zero! Plan in black ice to cause travel impacts this morning as well as snow covered side roads. Suny skies today with highs in the low to mid 20s.

With temperatures back in the teens tonight, plan on slick travel conditions for some areas.

The weekend we begin to warm back near average in the lower 40s. Rain will move in later on Saturday and continue through the first half of Sunday. Next week starts cool and will warm up mid-week.

-Lisa

