Bitterly Cold Friday

It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.(Source: cNews/Dominic)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies Friday morning with bitterly cold temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chill will make some area feel sub-zero! Plan in black ice to cause travel impacts this morning as well as snow covered side roads. Suny skies today with highs in the low to mid 20s.

With temperatures back in the teens tonight, plan on slick travel conditions for some areas.

The weekend we begin to warm back near average in the lower 40s. Rain will move in later on Saturday and continue through the first half of Sunday. Next week starts cool and will warm up mid-week.

-Lisa

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 1/6
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 1/6
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 1/6
