Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Office of Emergency Management are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday around 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says 12-year-old Corey Porter has autism and is nonverbal.

He was last seen at his home in Salem, Ky.

Kentucky crews are urgently searching for him amid dangerously cold temperatures and snow in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Corey is described as 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red and black, lightweight Columbia jacket, glasses and blue jeans.

If you see Corey or have information on his whereabouts, please call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 270-928-2122.

