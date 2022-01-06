Heartland Votes
Advertisement

U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge closed due to icing

The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is closed due to icing on the metal decking. (Source:...
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is closed due to icing on the metal decking. (Source: KFVS)(Brookport Bridge)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is closed due to icing on the metal decking.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise sufficiently to melt the ice.

The bridge is located between Paducah, Ky. and Brookport, Ill.

Due to deck width, the bridge has a 15-ton load limit. It is currently restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9-foot, 6-inch vehicle height restriction, which prohibits most commercial trucks and all STAA trucks.

Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the structure.

Caption

If you you have to travel today, check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

Accumulating snow is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Thursday.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for today because snowfall will impact travel in the Heartland.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the region. A winter storm warning has been issued for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts in the Heartland will vary from 1 to 3 inches, but higher amounts are...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to snow
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield
Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea on Monday, January 3 to charges of second-degree murder and...
Ark. teen pleads guilty to charges in connection with Advance, Mo. murder

Latest News

Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
Police say they’ve received dozens of reports of crashes and requests for assistance on...
Paducah police receive dozens of reports of crashes
As students were heading home early Thursday morning, two Vienna School District buses ended up...
Buses end up sideways on Johnson County, Ill. roads
Route 3 between Ware and Reynoldsville in Union County was closed to traffic Wednesday night...
Driver killed in crash involving tanker truck on Rte. 3 in Union County