U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge closed due to icing

(KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is closed due to icing on the metal decking.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise sufficiently to melt the ice.

The bridge is located between Paducah, Ky. and Brookport, Ill.

Due to deck width, the bridge has a 15-ton load limit. It is currently restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9-foot, 6-inch vehicle height restriction, which prohibits most commercial trucks and all STAA trucks.

Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the structure.

If you you have to travel today, check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

Accumulating snow is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Thursday.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for today because snowfall will impact travel in the Heartland.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the region. A winter storm warning has been issued for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee.

