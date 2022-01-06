Heartland Votes
Tornado relief distribution center closed due to weather; warming center open in Mayfield

Many are trying to salvage as much as they can in Mayfield following a deadly tornado Friday...
Many are trying to salvage as much as they can in Mayfield following a deadly tornado Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Point of Distribution Center at the Graves County Fairgrounds is temporarily closed due to weather conditions.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, emergency supplies are available by calling the Tornado Info. Hotline at 270-727-5114.

The following items are in short supply at the distribution center:

  • Electric blankets
  • Medium totes for storage
  • Space heaters
  • Jelly (any flavor)

Anyone who has an unmet need may contact the Tornado Information Hotline at 270-727-5114.

The distribution center was closed to the public on Wednesday due to an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

The Mayfield-Graves County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Red Cross and other agencies to activate a warming center in Mayfield.

They said some families who are still using space heaters may have difficulty keeping their homes warm as temperatures drop through the day.

If you need a warming center, call 502-871-1498.

According to the operations center, ATMOS Energy has restored gas service to several sections of Mayfield.

If your home has gas heat and you are staying at another location, they ask that you check your home for a door hanger that indicates your natural gas service is restored.

The door hanger directs you to call 1-888-286-6700 for individual assistance with the restoration of natural gas service.

