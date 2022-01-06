Heartland Votes
Southern Ill. roads mostly passable by Thurs. evening

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Roads in Illinois are also feeling the wrath of winter weather.

While the roads were passable by Thursday evening, January 6, one driver we talked to said he had issues with his camper on Route 13 and Interstate 57.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said road conditions are improving as the snow tapers off.

Drivers say the road crews appear to be doing a good job.

“It’s not too bad on Giant City Blacktop,” said Phil Smith of Carbondale. “I come up that way and they got it pretty well cleared off. The back roads are a little bit still slicky, better watch you’re doing or you’re going to go flying into a ditch or something. But other than that, it’s not too bad.”

IDOT officials say drivers should use extra caution and the temperatures drop because that will lead to the roads refreezing.

Earlier on Thursday, there were many reports of slide-offs and wrecks.

The superintendent of Vienna schools apologized for not cancelling classes sooner after two school buses turned over on Thursday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, no children were hurt in either of those incidents.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

