Snow moves out this afternoon, very cold air settles in tonight

Snowfall will taper off as we move into the late afternoon hours. Then the very cold air, gets even colder tonight. Lows tonight will dip into the single digits across much of the Heartland. Feels like numbers could even slip below zero in some locations by sunrise. Even with some sunshine on Friday, highs will remain in the upper teens to lower 20s across much of the area. Temperatures start to climb as we push into the weekend, but more precipitation arrives too. Most of it looks like it will fall as rain, but as the precipitation starts on Saturday, there could be some light wintry mix.

