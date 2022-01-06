Snow is ending, very cold tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. The snow is beginning to end across the Heartland but slick spots will remain on area roadways. As we head through the evening hours, many areas will see black ice form on roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Lows by morning will range from near 5 far north to around 15 far south.

Friday will be mostly sunny but remain very cold. Wind chills early Friday morning will be below zero in our northern counties to the upper single digits south. High temperatures Friday afternoon will reach the lower 20s north to upper 20s south.

