Heartland Votes
Ribbon cutting scheduled for Humane Society of Southeast Mo.’s new facility

A look at the new Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's facility in September.
A look at the new Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's facility in September.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting was scheduled for Thursday, January 13 for the new Humane Society of Southeast Missouri facility.

The ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. its new facility at 180 Weston Street.

William and Susan Bailey, donors behind the humane society’s match challenge, will be on-site to cut the ribbon of the new adoption center.

In addition, organization leaders will make an announcement on its future.

A tour will follow the ribbon cutting.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when not able to socially distance. The event will be indoors and outdoors.

The new facility includes cat condo group housing, community room, pet interaction rooms and a large dog play yard.

For 40 years, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has sheltered pets. They say more than 2,000 homeless pets make their way to the shelter every year.

