Report released in Fulton Co. plane crash

FULTON Co., Ark. (KAIT) – The pilot of a plane crash late last year in Fulton County “ran into weather, can’t see anything” and was “out of gas in air,” the pilot said in a pair of text messages before the crash, authorities said Wednesday.

Federal authorities released a preliminary report on a crash that happened Dec. 26 near Hardy.

The Fulton County Sheriff identified two people killed in a plane crash in Fulton County near the Sharp County line.

According to Sheriff Al Roork, Bradley Dunham, 57, from Bono was piloting the plane when it crashed. Dunham, and a passenger, Christine Ann Price, 52, of Walnut Ridge were both killed in the crash.

The wreckage was found Dec. 27. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the crash. Officials are expected to arrive at the site on Tuesday.

Crews from Fulton and Sharp counties were called in around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26 after witnesses reported hearing and seeing a plane go down. Dense fog and nightfall made finding the plane difficult.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

