Portion of Rte. 3 in Union County closed to traffic

Route 3 between Ware and Reynoldsville in Union County was closed to traffic early Thursday...
Route 3 between Ware and Reynoldsville in Union County was closed to traffic early Thursday morning, January 6.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Route 3 between Ware and Reynoldsville in Union County was closed to traffic early Thursday morning, January 6.

Illinois State Police troopers have the roadway blocked in both directions, including at Refuge Road.

Drives will need to find an alternate route.

The reason for the closure has not been confirmed as of 5 a.m.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

