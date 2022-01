PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say they’ve received dozens of reports of crashes and requests for assistance on Thursday, January 6 due to snow.

As of 11 a.m., police say they’ve received 25 reports of crashes and 13 requests for assistance.

They encouraged citizens to stay home if possible, and if you can’t, to slow down.

