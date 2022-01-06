Murray State approved as newest member of MVC, formal decision on Friday

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University was just approved as the newest member of the Missouri Valley Conference, with a formal decision coming on Friday.

According to CBS, Missouri Valley’s presidents have approved the addition of Murray State as the conference’s future 11th member.

Murray State officials will meet Friday to formally vote on moving out of the Ohio Valley Conference, where it has been a member since 1948.

While many schools have been courting to join one of the premier mid-major conferences in college basketball, Murray State is the only one to receive an invite for now.

The Racers are expected to join on July 1, 2022.

An official announcement from the Missouri Valley is expected this weekend at the earliest.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.