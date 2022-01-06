Mayfield candle factory worker released from hospital

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One tornado victim celebrates his recovery after spending more than two weeks in the hospital, now he’s going back home.

A big day for Jim Douglas as he was surrounded by family and Mercy Hospital staff.

“I was here for Christmas and New Year’s and they made it as best as they could here, but I’m getting out,” said Douglas.

Douglas is on the road to recovery after tornado debris nearly crushed him during his shift at the Mayfield candle factory.

“The wall had collapsed on the right side of my head and the debris just was like twisted around me, there was nothing I could do to try to keep my limbs in or anything, it just happened so fast,” said Douglas.

He said he leaned on his faith to get him out of the rubble.

“I prayed for God to get me out and after I was there for a couple hours, I prayed for him to just take me home cause I couldn’t take the pain anymore, but he chose to answer to the first prayer and got me out of there,” said Douglas.

“I lost some friends who are no longer with us so it’s a blessing to be alive,” said Douglas.

The hospital staff said he made a lot of progress during his stay thanks to his positive attitude.

“I can move forward now and get as far as I can in life and I’ve been given a second chance and a lot of people haven’t,” said Douglas.

He’s getting out just in time for his birthday.

“I didn’t miss everything,” said Douglas.

He said there’s a lot to look forward to.

“Being with my two sons and my dog Clyde, I miss my dog and I know he misses me,” said Douglas.

“I still have my home to go to, my home wasn’t destroyed so I’m blessed,” said Douglas.

Now, he’s relearning basic tasks to get back to where he left off.

“Showering, cooking, just all the normal things, shave, brush my teeth,” said Douglas.

“It’s a long road, I’ve got a long way to go,” said Douglas.

He plans to get through it with his bright outlook.

He’ll turn 58 on Friday, January 14.

