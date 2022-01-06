Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mayfield candle factory worker released from hospital

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One tornado victim celebrates his recovery after spending more than two weeks in the hospital, now he’s going back home.

A big day for Jim Douglas as he was surrounded by family and Mercy Hospital staff.

“I was here for Christmas and New Year’s and they made it as best as they could here, but I’m getting out,” said Douglas.

Douglas is on the road to recovery after tornado debris nearly crushed him during his shift at the Mayfield candle factory.

“The wall had collapsed on the right side of my head and the debris just was like twisted around me, there was nothing I could do to try to keep my limbs in or anything, it just happened so fast,” said Douglas.

He said he leaned on his faith to get him out of the rubble.

“I prayed for God to get me out and after I was there for a couple hours, I prayed for him to just take me home cause I couldn’t take the pain anymore, but he chose to answer to the first prayer and got me out of there,” said Douglas.

“I lost some friends who are no longer with us so it’s a blessing to be alive,” said Douglas.

The hospital staff said he made a lot of progress during his stay thanks to his positive attitude.

“I can move forward now and get as far as I can in life and I’ve been given a second chance and a lot of people haven’t,” said Douglas.

He’s getting out just in time for his birthday.

“I didn’t miss everything,” said Douglas.

He said there’s a lot to look forward to.

“Being with my two sons and my dog Clyde, I miss my dog and I know he misses me,” said Douglas.

“I still have my home to go to, my home wasn’t destroyed so I’m blessed,” said Douglas.

Now, he’s relearning basic tasks to get back to where he left off.

“Showering, cooking, just all the normal things, shave, brush my teeth,” said Douglas.

“It’s a long road, I’ve got a long way to go,” said Douglas.

He plans to get through it with his bright outlook.

He’ll turn 58 on Friday, January 14.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models Wednesday morning show there will be a trace to 2 inches of snow in southeast Missouri...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow
Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m....
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
State police say a man shot at Frankfort police, who then returned fire.
State police investigating officer-involved shooting at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.

Latest News

One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
Local SIU professors react to the January 6 Capitol riots
Gov. Andy Beshear will deliver his State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6...
Gov. Beshear gave State of Commonwealth Address
The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday...
Contractors required to register in tornado damaged areas in Marshall County
A tornado victim was recently released from the hospital after storm-related injuries.
Injured candle factory worker leaves hospital