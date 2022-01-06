Man accused of taking house key, personal items from Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into a home and taking the house keys and other personal items belonging to the home owner.

Joshua L. Stokes, 34, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with burglary and stealing.

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, they were dispatched to a home near Capaha Park around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4 for a report of a burglary.

Officers say the suspect broke into the home through a glass window just a few minutes after the victim had left. They also found the suspect stole keys to the same home in a possible attempt to easily gain entry to the home at a later time.

According to court documents, the victim reported the pillows on her bed has been moved also.

After reviewing security video from the home and speaking to nearby witnesses, police got images of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

On Jan. 5 around 11 a.m., police say a vehicle matching that description and identified the driver as the suspect caught on camera breaking into the home.

The suspect was identified as Stokes.

While serving a search warrant at Stokes’ home, police say they found the victim’s house keys and other pieces of property.

According to court documents, they found a woman’s bra and underwear, a business card belonging to the victim, as well as the key, in a bag.

