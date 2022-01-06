Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 6.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 6.

The governor updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the omicron variant and vaccinations against COVID-19, as well as the state’s response to storm damage across Kentucky.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 9,807 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths on Wednesday, January 5.

The current positivity rate is 22.89 percent.

As of Wednesday, 1,704 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 394 were in the ICU and 211 were on ventilators.

