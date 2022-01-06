KYTC: Stay alert for refreezing on roadways tonight

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) asks motorists to be aware of refreezing on roadways during overnight hours.

KYTC, District 1 crews have made good progress in their efforts to improve driving conditions across the region; however, bridges, overpasses, and many ramps continue to have icy spots.

According to KYTC, while most “A” snow priority routes were in good condition by mid-afternoon, extreme cold weather is expected to cause re-freezing during the overnight hours.

Crews have made plow runs on some “B” snow priority routes and many “C” priority routes will be plowed on Friday.

With an overnight low expected around 6 degrees, highway crews will be severely limited in their ability to improve driving conditions after dark.

Salt and other snow-fighting chemicals lose their effectiveness below about 16 degrees.

Most crews will stop plowing overnight and return at daylight as temperatures rise to about 25 degrees.

The KYTC asks motorists to avoid travel as best they can.

If you do get out, wear gloves, boots, and clothing appropriate for the conditions you’ll encounter.

When temperatures get down into the single digits, something as simple as a dead battery or a flat tire that might normally be an inconvenience can quickly become a life-threatening situation.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available here.

