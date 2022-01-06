Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 277 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 277 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Thursday, January 6.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New cases - 277
- Total cases - 7,825
- Additional deaths - 1
- Total deaths - 144
For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
