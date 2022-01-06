Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency following heavy snowfall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency following heavy snowfall that started on Thursday morning, January 6.

The snow affected travel on major interstates, and state and local roads as well as caused power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

Currently, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky State Police are working all interstates.

The Kentucky National Guard is activated at all interstate closures and standing by on others without closures.

Search and rescue teams were activated for safety checks on stranded drivers; and the Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers.

A winter weather advisory was issued for portions of central Kentucky north of the western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways, where 1-4 inches of snow can be expected.

The highest amounts of snowfall, 4-8 inches, are expected to fall across Southcentral and Eastern Kentucky, roughly from Bowling Green to Richmond.

In Paducah, police said they had reports of 49 crashes and 37 stranded motorists between 7 am. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

They asked drivers to remember that as temperatures continued to fall throughout the night, the road conditions would not improve.

