FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY DUE TO ACCUMULATING SNOW AND SLICK TRAVEL

Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the teens and low 20s starting off Thursday. With such cold air in place this will allow only snow to fall through the day. Snow will start to overcome the dry air and reach the ground during the late morning hours into the afternoon. It will quickly accumulate in areas. Plan on road and visibility conditions worsening through the afternoon and travel being the main difficulty tonight. We could see a range of 1-3″ with 1″ being more favorable in our furthest western counties across southeast Missouri and 3″ across out eastern counties in Kentucky and Tennessee. Locally higher amounts between 4-5″ are certainly possible across our eastern counties. Highs today will stay in the lower 20s with wind chills making it feel like the teens and single digits!

Clear skies tonight and bitterly cold air will take over early Friday morning. Actual temperatures will be in the single digits for some with wind chills that could reach subzero. Friday will only have high temperatures in the 20s.

We warm up back into the mid/upper 40s by the weekend with rain likely late Saturday and into early Sunday.

-Lisa

